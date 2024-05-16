Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.76. 272,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 942,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $708.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.54.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 335,794.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. On average, analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 916,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 484,316 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

