Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,515,337 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 4,163,777 shares.The stock last traded at 1.59 and had previously closed at 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CATX. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 1.90.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $897.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATX. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,293 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.