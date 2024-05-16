Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Down 4.4%

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 453,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 590,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Riskified Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,214,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Riskified by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in Riskified by 83.3% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 485,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Featured Stories

