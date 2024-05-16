Citigroup (NYSE:C) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.47

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.47 and last traded at $64.24, with a volume of 5123846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

