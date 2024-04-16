Earthsene Fpo (ASX:EE1) Insider Purchases A$20,931.93 in Stock

Earthsene Fpo (ASX:EE1 – Get Free Report) insider Grant Davey acquired 1,902,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,931.93 ($13,504.47).

Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Grant Davey acquired 2,450,000 shares of Earthsene Fpo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,750.00 ($23,709.68).

On Wednesday, March 20th, Grant Davey acquired 2,647,097 shares of Earthsene Fpo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,000.65 ($29,032.68).

On Wednesday, February 7th, Grant Davey acquired 6,300,000 shares of Earthsene Fpo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,800.00 ($65,032.26).

Earthsene Fpo Price Performance

About Earthsene Fpo

Earths Energy Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company was formerly known as Cradle Resources Limited and changed its name to Earths Energy Limited in January 2024. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

