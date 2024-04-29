PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.6% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,423,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 920,032 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,878,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,812,000 after acquiring an additional 595,357 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,064 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,316,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,629,000 after buying an additional 608,321 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,774,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,922,000 after acquiring an additional 142,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,199,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,914. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $242.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.