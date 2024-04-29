Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Up 0.4%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.49 and last traded at $75.27. Approximately 856,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,645,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,037,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 394,648 shares of company stock valued at $27,400,905. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. RAM Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 47,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.5% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 77,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.9% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

