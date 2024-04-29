The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $336.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,599. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

