Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $36.73 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 3.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $36,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 776,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 60,473 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 13,581.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 401,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,980,000 after acquiring an additional 398,221 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.5 %

Blackstone stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $133.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.57.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

