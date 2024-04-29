Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is Altrius Capital Management Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Altrius Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 2.0% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,082. The stock has a market cap of $198.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.99. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $108.78.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

