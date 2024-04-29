Ewa LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ewa LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.32.

TSLA stock traded up $24.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.54. 215,498,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,669,672. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.22. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $614.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

