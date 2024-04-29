Ewa LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ewa LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 92,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,099,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

AMD traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.26. 36,517,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,318,789. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.85. The stock has a market cap of $257.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.