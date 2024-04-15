Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Director Sells $512,050.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,393.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,982. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

