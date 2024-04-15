Christopher Batterham Sells 18,745 Shares of Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Batterham sold 18,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,294 ($28.56), for a total value of £430,010.30 ($535,304.74).

Nanoco Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:NANO traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 22.80 ($0.28). The stock had a trading volume of 522,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,857. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. Nanoco Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 15.19 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £45.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

