Christopher Batterham Sells 18,745 Shares of Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Batterham sold 18,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,294 ($28.56), for a total value of £430,010.30 ($535,304.74).
Nanoco Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:NANO traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 22.80 ($0.28). The stock had a trading volume of 522,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,857. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. Nanoco Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 15.19 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £45.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.00 and a beta of 0.63.
