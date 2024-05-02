Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Up 6.2% in April

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,035,600 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 2,857,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30,356.0 days.

Amplifon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMFPF opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.42. Amplifon has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $35.88.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.

