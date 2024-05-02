adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 7.0% in April

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,405,000.

Get adidas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

adidas Price Performance

ADDYY stock opened at $119.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.96 and a 200-day moving average of $101.45. adidas has a 12-month low of $79.58 and a 12-month high of $125.54.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.36). adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that adidas will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

adidas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.09%.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.