Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CEO Purchases $377,880.00 in Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded down $2.42 on Monday, hitting $121.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,931. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $145.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day moving average of $124.37.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

Read Our Latest Report on SAIC

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.