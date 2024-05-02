MONECO Advisors LLC Has $598,000 Stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QGRO. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $79.38 on Thursday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.37 and a one year high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $871.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.