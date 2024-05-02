Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. TD Cowen increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $43.96 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

