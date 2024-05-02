MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,382,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,823,000 after acquiring an additional 877,779 shares during the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,814,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,073,000. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,717,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,248,000.

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1157 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

