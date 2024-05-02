Savant Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,227,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,084,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

GXC opened at $69.24 on Thursday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $81.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69. The company has a market cap of $460.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

