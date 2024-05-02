Concord Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 18,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,855 shares of company stock worth $21,084,057 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MS opened at $91.49 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.72. The stock has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

