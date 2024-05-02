595 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.7 %

ELV stock opened at $524.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $513.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.20.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

