Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

