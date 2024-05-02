Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 491 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,891 shares of company stock valued at $44,373,196 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $231.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.49. The company has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $240.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

