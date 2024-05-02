Brighton Jones LLC Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $286.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $296.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

