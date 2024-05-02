iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 103.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 725.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 199,550 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $80.20.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

