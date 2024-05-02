Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 487 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 487 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.79.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $653.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $682.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.96. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.95 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

