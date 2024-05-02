KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in KLA were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 163.9% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $722.26.

KLA Stock Down 3.4 %

KLAC opened at $666.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $369.66 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $687.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.86.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

