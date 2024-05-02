Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 82,700.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,655,000 after acquiring an additional 268,157 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

