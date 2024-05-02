Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,318 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,663,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,005,000 after purchasing an additional 702,360 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1,551.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 708,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 665,540 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,824,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,974,000 after buying an additional 605,702 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,590,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,815,000 after buying an additional 559,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $61.60 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $77.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -226.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

