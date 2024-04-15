Insider Selling: CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Major Shareholder Sells 244,314 Shares of Stock

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 244,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $4,404,981.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,314,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,850,633.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CPI Card Group stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,904. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $45.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $200.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.94.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 39.59%. The business had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PMTS shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMTS. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 5,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

