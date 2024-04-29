Barclays Cuts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $17.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $16.26. 1,096,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.47 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,969,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,391 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

