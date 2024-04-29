Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Lifted by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded up $2.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,888. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

