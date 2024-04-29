4,000 Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WIRE stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,219. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.73. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $150.51 and a one year high of $295.90.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.42%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.