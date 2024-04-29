Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $270.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

BIIB traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.43. 1,264,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $378,728,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Biogen by 936.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after acquiring an additional 593,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Biogen by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,898,000 after acquiring an additional 571,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 24,726.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,411,000 after acquiring an additional 474,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

