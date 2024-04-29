Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $1.28 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,077 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $136.20. The stock had a trading volume of 804,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,869. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day moving average of $122.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.