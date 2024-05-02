MONECO Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.