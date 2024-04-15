LifePlan Financial LLC Invests $667,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.51. 1,757,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.