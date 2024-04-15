BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Short Interest Update

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BANFP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

