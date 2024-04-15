Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Director Buys $16,156.12 in Stock

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) Director William Flores acquired 70,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $16,156.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,244 shares in the company, valued at $16,156.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
William Flores also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 15th, William Flores bought 29,756 shares of Nauticus Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546.32.
Nauticus Robotics Price Performance
Shares of Nauticus Robotics stock remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Monday. 478,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,833. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.04.
Nauticus Robotics Company Profile
Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.
