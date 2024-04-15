Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Director Buys $16,156.12 in Stock

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) Director William Flores acquired 70,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $16,156.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,244 shares in the company, valued at $16,156.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, William Flores bought 29,756 shares of Nauticus Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546.32.

Nauticus Robotics Price Performance

Shares of Nauticus Robotics stock remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Monday. 478,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,833. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 241,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 126,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 44,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nauticus Robotics by 34.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 42,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nauticus Robotics in the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

