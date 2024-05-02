Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $53.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FLS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.20.

FLS opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 14,663.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

