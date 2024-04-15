ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.95

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.95 and last traded at $96.36, with a volume of 676191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.84.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,866,000 after buying an additional 100,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after buying an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

