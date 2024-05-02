Veru (VERU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Veru had a negative return on equity of 257.92% and a negative net margin of 405.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of VERU stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Veru has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. The company has a market cap of $215.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.48.
Veru
Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.
