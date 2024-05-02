Suzano (SUZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Suzano had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Suzano to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Suzano Stock Performance

NYSE:SUZ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,574. Suzano has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

