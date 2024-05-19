AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 1,851 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.82. 737,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,891. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $117.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.