Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.47% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,523,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,391,000 after purchasing an additional 746,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,393,000 after buying an additional 764,306 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,041,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,711,000 after acquiring an additional 359,446 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,659,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,955,000 after acquiring an additional 516,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,421,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after acquiring an additional 327,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 486,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,366. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

