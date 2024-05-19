Summit X LLC Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summit X LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 48.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 89,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 29,082 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,021. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.28.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

