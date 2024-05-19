AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 637.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,037,000 after buying an additional 172,154 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.1 %

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.43. The stock had a trading volume of 178,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,508. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $239.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.88 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

