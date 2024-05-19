Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 3,406 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,916,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,147,000 after acquiring an additional 48,969 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG remained flat at $88.22 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 487,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average is $80.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

